Williamsport, Pa. – Last weekend, volunteers in Williamsport wrapped up Earth Week by picking up 577 pounds of trash from along the Susquehanna River Walk in just a few hours.

The event was organized by the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) who were joined by 34 volunteers from the area, as well as a group from the West Branch Valley Association of Realtors.

“This is now our 3rd annual cleanup in the city of Williamsport,” explained SGP Executive Director, Corey Ellison. “Each year we organize the cleanup during Earth Week (the week of Earth Day) to join the statewide effort of Pick Up PA run by Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, which is a great resource for organizations planning cleanups.”

SGP was able to acquire free gloves, trash bags, and safety vests through the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful initiative, which offers registered participants free resources provided by support from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, PennDOT, and Keep America Beautiful.

Throughout the day, volunteers collected items such as discarded blankets, abandoned camping tents, several t-shirts, two neckties, a twisted child’s sandbox, a rusted shopping cart, and even the broken bow of a canoe, among the typical bottles, wrappers, and cans.

Despite the odd assortment of litter, one comment was heard again and again from volunteers along the River Walk, “It’s not as bad as I expected.”

It just goes to show that our communities are doing a better job of keeping our parks, trails, and public spaces cleaner for all to enjoy.

The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership offered a word of thanks to all of the volunteers who came out to help and to the citizens of Williamsport for keeping their River Walk cleaner!

As a designated Susquehanna Greenway River Town, Williamsport has made a commitment to celebrate and connect to the resources of the Susquehanna River. Collecting litter along the riverside serves to uphold this promise and promotes a better quality of life for people living in and visiting the city.