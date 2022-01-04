Broomfield, Co. -- Vail Resorts Company ended 2021 with three more ski resorts in the family--all three of them in Pa.

The company closed on the acquisition of Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Hidden Valley Resort, and Laurel Mountain Ski Area in western Pennsylvania on Dec. 31.

Vail purchased the resorts, including the ski areas, a hotel, conference center, and other related operations, from Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Inc. and its affiliates for a final purchase price of approximately $118 million, including customary closing purchase price adjustments, according to a news release.

Related reading: Where can you ski/board? Area mountain resorts create their own winter while they wait for cold temps

Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain join Vail Resorts' network of now 40 resorts worldwide.

Operations at the three resorts for the 2021-22 winter season will continue in the ordinary course of business. Vail Resorts said they plan to add access to the three resorts to select Epic Pass products for the 2022-23 North American ski and ride season. This will provide a regional destination for Epic Pass Holders in Pittsburgh as well as those in other critical markets such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Cleveland, who will be able to ski more resorts close to home – and visit mountains out west – all with one pass.

Seven Springs is a four-season family resort located one hour southeast of Pittsburgh and is among the largest ski resorts in Pennsylvania with 285 skiable acres and 750 vertical feet. In addition to skiing and snowboarding, Seven Springs offers significant resort amenities, including a 418-room hotel, conference center, a full-service spa and tubing.

Hidden Valley offers 110 skiable acres and 470 vertical feet, with 26 slopes and trails and two terrain parks.

Laurel Mountain offers 70 skiable acres and 761 vertical feet.

Vail Resorts acquired all of the assets related to the mountain operations of the resorts and related base area lodging, conference center and amenities. Vail Resorts will, subject to consent from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, assume the state land lease for Laurel Mountain.



