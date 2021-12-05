Indiana bats are a federally protected endangered species, often found in small numbers across the Eastern U.S., including in Pennsylvania. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging private landowners with property grounds that may house Indiana bat populations to work with the USDA in a species protection program.

Based on recent surveys conducted by Game Commission biologists, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates that about 1,000 Indiana bats hibernate in Pennsylvania. They closely resemble other bat species in Pennsylvania, according to the PA Game Commission, but are far less common.

Indiana bats typically nest in limestone caverns and abandoned mines, according to the Commission, although they were once found in a building alongside thousands of little brown bats. According to Game Commission records, there are eight known hibernation sites for Indiana bats in Pennsylvania, 11 of which are abandoned limestone mines and six are limestone caves.

Given the small likelihood of locating this bat species, the USDA is encouraging private landowners on land with old mines and caves to consider the Healthy Forests Reserve Program (HFRP), an effort to protect and improve critical habitat reserves of the Indiana bats.

HFRP is a voluntary program to assist landowners in restoring, enhancing, and protecting forestland resources on private lands through permanent easements, 30-year easements, and 10-year cost-share agreements.

According to the USDA, the program objectives are to promote the recovery of threatened and endangered species under the Endangered Species Act; improve plant and animal biodiversity; and enhance carbon sequestration.

In Pennsylvania, HFRP funding will improve habitat for the Indiana bat through the acquisition of conservation easements and/or cost share agreements, as well as conservation practices and supporting activities.

Who is Eligible to Apply?

Owners of private forest land are eligible to enroll in the Healthy Forests Reserve Program in Pennsylvania. The land must be capable of supporting Indiana bat habitats.

If interested in the HFRP program, contact a local County NRCS field office to apply, or click on the application link on the website, download the PDF, and submit the application to submit to a local County NRCS field office.



