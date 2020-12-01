Harrisburg, Pa. – The extended firearms bear season is underway in some Wildlife Management Units from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5. Here's the latest bear tallies as reported by the Pa. Game Commission.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 1, a combined total of 3,178 bears were harvested statewide (17 Early Archery Season, 1,965 Combined Seasons, 1,167 Firearms Season and 29 Extended Season).

Since the regular firearms season closed on Nov. 27, Tioga (171) has bumped out Lycoming (169) to become second place for total harvests.

Sullivan County earned a spot on the statewide leader board for largest bear, coming in 6th place with a 621 pounder harvested there.

What are the largest bears weighed so far this year?

Estimated Live Weight* by County

1. Fulton County - 719 pounds

2. Pike County - 657 pounds

3. Carbon County - 656 pounds

4. Potter County - 633 pounds

5. Clearfield County - 633 pounds

6. Sullivan County - 621 pounds

7. Monroe County - 610 pounds

8. Wayne County - 608 pounds

9. Wayne County - 607 pounds

10. Potter County - 607 pounds

* Estimated Live Weight is based off the weight recorded at the check station.

What counties have the highest harvest to date?

Top Harvest Counties

1. Potter - 177

2. Tioga - 171

3. Lycoming - 169

4. Clearfield - 156

5. Clinton - 146

6. Elk - 140

7. Monroe - 135

8. Luzurne - 112

9. Centre - 101

10. Carbon - 95