Tioga County -- The Tioga County Shooting Chapter of the Well Armed Woman and The Tioga County Lyme Disease Support Group are both meeting on the evening of October 21.

The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapter

The group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Mill Cove Shooting Range in the Mill Cove Environmental Area at 3036 Mill Creek Road, Mansfield, Pa.

"We are starting 30 minutes earlier than usual because it is getting dark around 7 p.m.," said Marilyn Jones, chapter leader.

"We are inviting women to attend who have an interest in shooting sports, Jones adds. “Most of our members own pistols and want to learn more about how to shoot them safely and about their proper use and storage."

The Oct. 21 program will include a review of the Concealed Carry Class and range safety protocols followed by a range safety briefing. Updates will also be given on other events, including the NRA Dinner and Auction, CPR Class, bus trip and last two Basic Pistol Classes.

Women who want more information about joining the chapter or about the Well Armed Woman can call Jones at (570) 549-2794 or email: jones_mk@yahoo.com.

Lyme Disease Support Group

The purpose of the group is to share disease management ideas and to provide encouragement to one another. Hosting the meeting is Michelle Lockwood of Wellsboro, a member of the group. She will lead a supportive discussion about Lyme and co-infections.

The group meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro, next to the Native Bagel. This meeting is free and open to the public.

For more information, call Thomas Putnam at (570) 439-2000 or email tiogacountylyme@palyme.org.



