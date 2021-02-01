Wellsboro, Pa. – At 6:30 p.m. this coming Tuesday, February 2, Trout Unlimited Tiadaghton Chapter #688 is meeting via Zoom. Officers, members, and the public are all invited to attend. For information on how to join the meeting, contact President Jere White by calling (570) 662-2167 or emailing him at whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com.

This Zoom meeting will open with White demonstrating how to tie a Pine Squirrel Trout Spey Streamer. Few patterns are more effective in catching trout than this flashy streamer used with the Spey casting technique.

Following will be a presentation by Kelly O. Maloney, PhD, research ecologist with the USGS Leetown Science Center in West Virginia and the USGS Patuxent Wildlife Research Center in Maryland. He will share information about research he has been doing on the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

Maloney worked at the now closed USGS Northern Appalachian Research Laboratory at 176 Straight Run Road in Asaph, eight miles west of Wellsboro.

The title of Maloney's talk is "Assessing the potential effects of land use and climate change on future stream conditions in the Chesapeake Bay

Watershed." The current goal for the watershed is to restore 10 percent of its stream miles. To determine what will be necessary for community organizations such as Trout Unlimited to sustain that 10 percent goal, research has been done on how present-day land use such as urban development affects streams and cold-water fish.

Leetown researchers have also examined how future land use and climate changes may affect reaching and maintaining that 10 percent goal. Land use and climate change scenarios predict that by 2090, the Chesapeake Bay Watershed-wide degradation in stream condition will range from 1 to 16 percent. Therefore, to meet and sustain the 10 percent goal until 2090 may require restoring 11 to 26 percent of stream miles now.

"These results highlight the inherent variability among scenarios and the uncertainty of predicted conditions, which reinforces the need to incorporate multiple scenarios for both land use and climate change in future studies to encapsulate the range of potential conditions," Maloney said.

The local TU chapter is considering participating in Pennsylvania's Chesapeake Bay Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan (Phase 3 WIP). It was created to reduce three types of pollutants, including soil from excessive erosion and nitrogen and phosphorus from too much fertilizer use along more than 12,000 miles of streams in Pennsylvania through 43 counties, including Tioga.

Phase 3 WIP specifies the steps Pennsylvania is taking through 2025 to meet local water pollution reduction goals. State agencies are working to create Countywide Action Plans with interested parties in counties whose local waters run into the Chesapeake Bay. These plans will outline how each county's share of the state's 2025 pollution reduction goals will be met.