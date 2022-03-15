This article has been reprinted with permission from the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association. It was originally published on Riverkeeper Reflections.

As each bulging, squirming netload of trout was transferred from a large stocking tanker truck to buckets for transportation to nearby Little Shamokin Creek, volunteers buzzed with pre-season excitement.

“There are some monster fish in these buckets,” said one.

“I sure hope some kid gets a hold of that orange one,” added another, pointing to a freshly stocked golden rainbow trout swimming cautiously upstream.

“Through an initiative a few years back that gathered angler feedback, people shared their interest in catching larger fish,” said Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission officer Jacob Bennett just before a caravan of volunteers followed the agency's truck during the March 4 stocking. “We reallocated hatcheries to accommodate bigger fish. It is not uncommon to see those 12- to 16-inch fish anymore.”

Bennett was excited to have a stocking program that is largely back to where it was before the pandemic.

“It is kind of back in full force. Things are looking a little more normal. Volunteers are able to help with stockings, and masking is optional for those outdoors helping, although if someone is sick, we encourage them to stay home,” he said. “Overall, the program is looking very good this year.”

The state is expecting to release typical trout allocation across Pennsylvania.

“About 3.2 million fish are stocked every year,” Bennett said. “There is a mixture of brooks, browns and rainbows. Expect what you’ve seen in the past, which is a good thing.”

Trout season will kick off with a mentored youth day on March 26 and then a full statewide opener beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 2.

When out fishing this spring, Bennett urged all anglers to be mindful of their surroundings and respectful of landowners.

“Among the many places we stock, not only do we have a lot of great state grounds to use, but we rely on a lot of private landowners and organizations to be able to stock their properties. So, be courteous and conscientious of landowners and other anglers,” Bennett said. “Please pick up your litter. If someone has signage or something like that, please be mindful of that.

​“By keeping things good for everyone, we’ll be able to continue the program the way it is. Otherwise, people get upset and we have issues keeping properties open moving forward.”​

For more information about the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s stocking program, the upcoming trout season, to purchase a fishing license or for other info about fishing in general, visit www.fishandboat.com.

With great trout, comes great responsibility...

Excitement about the size and quality of trout being stocked during the March 4 stocking of Little Shamokin Creek near Sunbury wasn't the only topic buzzing among volunteers during the event.

In the midst of stocking a kids-only stretch of the waterway, word came in that several people were spotted nearby with fishing poles -- likely planning to swoop in after the stocking truck left to illegally snatch a few freshly released trout.

The report was credible enough that Fish and Boat Commission officer Jacob Bennett slipped away from stocking festivities to monitor the situation.

​How could anyone think it was OK to launch a pre-emptive strike on these trout with the season nearly a full month away?

The Little Shamokin Creek is popular among families and especially younger kids heading into the Mentored Youth day a week before the opener. Certain stretches of the creek are designated for kids only.

How is it OK to sneak in and catch off the trophy trout before these kids have a chance to hook into one -- and perhaps a lifelong love of the sport and our aquatic resources in the process?

If you have information about people illegally poaching trout after a stocking, please reach out to me and I'll connect the info with Mr. Bennett and his Fish and Boat Commission colleagues.



