Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners (PGC) will hold its first meeting of 2021 on Saturday, Jan. 23.

The meeting will include discussion and preliminary approval of hunting and trapping seasons for the 2021-22 license year.

In compliance with state guidelines to minimize the effects of COVID-19, the meeting will be held only online, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The board will hear reports from staff before picking up its prepared agenda.

Those wishing to submit comments for the board to consider can do so in one of two ways. Comments can be sent by email to pgccomments@pa.gov. Those who, in recent months, already have emailed comments about policy matters do not need to do so again; those comments have been forwarded to the board.

To watch the virtual meeting live, register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/679579959715434256?source=news+release. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The agenda for the January meeting is available at the Game Commission’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov. Under “Quick Clicks,” on the left side of the homepage, select “Board Meetings & Events,” then click the link provided in the description of the Saturday, Jan. 23 meeting.

Those unable to watch the meeting live can view it later on the agency’s YouTube Channel.