Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Fish and Boat Commission are pleased to recognize Saturday, Sept. 26, as National Hunting and Fishing Day!

“National Hunting and Fishing Day provides each of us an opportunity to reflect on the importance of conservation, and for hunters, trappers and anglers, it’s one more reason to celebrate our conservation heritage and share time outdoors with others,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said.

Pennsylvania is a leader in conservation and sporting opportunity, with millions of acres of public land to hunt and trap, and 86,000 miles of streams and 4,000 lakes and ponds to fish.

"With hunting seasons heading into full swing, many more opportunities are just around the corner," Burhans said.

Pennsylvanians enjoy quality, year-round fishing opportunities in every corner of the state.

“Whether you enjoy casting a line on your favorite trout stream, motoring or paddling on our beautiful rivers and lakes for big bass, testing your skill with Steelhead or Muskies, or the solitude of ice fishing on a frozen lake in winter, there is truly something for everyone," said Tim Schaeffer, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director.

"This day is a celebration of our long-standing fishing traditions and should motivate us even more to protect, conserve, and enhance our aquatic resources for future generations to enjoy,” Schaeffer said.

To commemorate National Hunting and Fishing Day, Burhans and Schaeffer recorded a joint video message, which was shared on each agency’s website and social media platforms. The video can be seen here.

A proclamation from Governor Tom Wolf recognizing Hunting and Fishing Day in Pennsylvania stated that, “Hunting and angling offer participants an opportunity to connect with nature on a personal level while simultaneously providing food security, a sense of self-sufficiency, and both mental and physical health benefits.”

The Governor’s proclamation also recognized that, “To this day, the Game Commission and Fish and Boat Commission are funded primarily by sportsmen and women, through this American System of Conservation Funding: a user pays-public benefits approach that is widely recognized as the most successful model of fish and wildlife management in the world.”

Wolf credited the state’s sportsmen and women as being among the first in the nation to support the establishment of fish and wildlife conservation agencies and pioneering a self-imposed excise tax on hunting, fishing and boating equipment to raise additional conservation funds.

The proclamation recognized that more than 1.4 million Pennsylvania hunters and anglers contribute to the state’s economy through more than $1.5 billion in annual spending, and support more than 24,000 jobs, creating $181 million in state and local taxes.

The Game Commission and Fish and Boat Commission make it easy for individuals and families to get involved in hunting and fishing through a wealth of programs, educational resources, and tools for connecting with local lands and waters available at www.pgc.pa.gov and www.fishandboat.com.

To purchase a Pennsylvania hunting or fishing license, visit The Outdoor Shop (www.pa.wildlifelicense.com) or more than 700 license issuing agents.

National Hunting and Fishing Day was established by Congress in 1971. For more information, visit www.nhfday.org.