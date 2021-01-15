Mansfield, Pa. – The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapter, Tioga County, will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 21 in the Mansfield University Police Academy classroom in the Doane Center on campus.

"Our agenda for the January meeting will be what we had planned for the December meeting," said Marilyn Jones. She and Pat Butts are chapter co-leaders. The December meeting was canceled due to the major snowstorm that left about 29 inches of snow in its wake.

Discussed on January 21 will be the chapter's meeting plans for 2021. Special guests at the meeting will be representatives from three area organizations. Chris Wheeler from the Mansfield Police Academy will talk to the group about deadly force and concealed carry laws. Robin Adams will discuss how Asa's Place provides help to babies born addicted to drugs and their families. Gwen DeYoung, director of Wellspring Community Support Services, will talk about the work Wellspring does.

The chapter is following Pennsylvania COVID-19 protocols. For more information about this meeting, contact Jones at (570) 549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com.