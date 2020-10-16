Mansfield, Pa. – The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapter will be meeting this Saturday to discuss future plans, activities, and will review gun safety.

During their meeting at 1 p.m. this Saturday, October 17, members of the Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapter of Tioga County will discuss November and December meeting dates, times, activities, and locations. The meeting will take place outdoors at the Mill Cove Shooting Range in the Mill Cove Environmental Area, 3036 Mill Creek Road, Mansfield.

The group will follow Pennsylvania's COVID-19 safety protocols.

"We will talk about when and where we will meet and what we will do at each of those meetings," said Marilyn Jones. She and Pat Butts are chapter co-leaders. "We will also review gun safety protocols and follow that with shooting practice."

New member applications will be available during the meeting. Women who don't own a firearm and want more information before making a purchase or want to find out about joining the chapter are invited to contact Jones at (570) 549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com.