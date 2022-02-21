Harrisburg, Pa. -The annual snow goose migration is expected to peak in the next few weeks at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, offering wildlife enthusiasts a unique viewing experience.

“The lake is still partially frozen, except for the center, which is completely full of snow geese right now,” said Lauren Ferreri, Game Commission Biological & Visitor Manager at Middle Creek. “We should be at 50,000 soon and experience peak numbers toward the end of February,” she added.

Snow geese and tundra swans begin their migration when the first new plant shoots emerge in the spring. At Middle Creek, this can occur as early as January, but typically sometime in February or March.

Waterfowl look for an unfrozen lake and snow-free fields. If these conditions are met, flocks call Middle Creek home for a few weeks before they continue their journey north. If past visitation is any guide, certain days, particularly sunny weekends, can attract thousands of visitors in a single day and cause traffic jams on Middle Creek roads.

The goal this year is to provide visitors during the Middle Creek migration with a positive wildlife viewing experience, and opportunities to enhance their understanding of wildlife conservation through multiple education and outreach touchpoints.

On Feb. 1, the Visitors Center reopened its doors to the public for the first time in nearly two years and will remain open for the duration of the spring waterfowl migration.

Can’t make the trip to Middle Creek? Check out the snow geese migration virtually with the livestream snow goose webcam of the Middle Creek Lake on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website at www.pgc.pa.gov.

The Middle Creek Visitors Center can be reached at 717-733-1512 or by email at middlecreek@pa.gov.