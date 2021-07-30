Harrisburg, Pa. -- There's only one day left to apply for the Pennsylvania elk lottery, a highly limited hunting license to harvest elk in one of Pennsylvania's 14 elk hunt zones!

To apply, visit huntfish.pa.gov. For more guidance on applying, refer to the video below. There is an application fee of $11.97 per season (bowhunting, firearm, and late season) or $35.91 to apply for all three seasons.

Applicants can select which zones they would like to hunt. In previous years, hunters have successfully harvested elk in every elk hunt zone.

To view a map of each elk zone as well as information and practical tips about choosing a zone, check the elk hunting ad on page 55 of your Hunting and Trapping Digest or view it online.