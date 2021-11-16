Raystown Lake, Pa. -- Sections of the the Old Loggers Trail and Allegrippis Trail System (ATS) will be closed due to significant timber sales, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Raystown Lake.

A 1.2-mile section of the Old Loggers Trail between trail markers 1 and 8, accessed from the Old Loggers Trailhead on Seven Points Road.

The entire 2.6 miles of the Stony Trail, a connector trail between the north and south segments of the ATS, accessed from either Bakers Hollow Road or the Old Loggers Trailhead on Seven Points Road.

Timber sales will occur adjacent to the Seven Points Area from Nov. 2021 to April 2022. The temporary closures will cover:

Temporary closures will take effect Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, and will remain in place until timbering operations are complete, estimated for April 30, 2022.

During this period, members of the public planning to hike the Old Loggers Trail should access trail marker 16 from the Bakers Hollow Trailhead, located immediately before the entrance to Susquehannock Campground (13193 Bakers Hollow Road, Hesston, Pa.).

Visitors using the ATS should be aware that Stony Trail is the only trail connecting the southern section of the ATS with the northern section. Visitors will need to use state roadways to travel between these sections, including Baker’s Hollow Road, Seven Points Road, and Upper Corners Road.