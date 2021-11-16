logging.jpg
Canva
Raystown Lake, Pa. -- Sections of the the Old Loggers Trail and Allegrippis Trail System (ATS) will be closed due to significant timber sales, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Raystown Lake.
 
Timber sales will occur adjacent to the Seven Points Area from Nov. 2021 to April 2022. The temporary closures will cover:
  • A 1.2-mile section of the Old Loggers Trail between trail markers 1 and 8, accessed from the Old Loggers Trailhead on Seven Points Road.
  • The entire 2.6 miles of the Stony Trail, a connector trail between the north and south segments of the ATS, accessed from either Bakers Hollow Road or the Old Loggers Trailhead on Seven Points Road.

Temporary closures will take effect Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, and will remain in place until timbering operations are complete, estimated for April 30, 2022. 

During this period, members of the public planning to hike the Old Loggers Trail should access trail marker 16 from the Bakers Hollow Trailhead, located immediately before the entrance to Susquehannock Campground (13193 Bakers Hollow Road, Hesston, Pa.). 

Visitors using the ATS should be aware that Stony Trail is the only trail connecting the southern section of the ATS with the northern section. Visitors will need to use state roadways to travel between these sections, including Baker’s Hollow Road, Seven Points Road, and Upper Corners Road.

For more information on Raystown Lake’s trails please visit http://www.nab.usace.army.mil/Missions/DamsRecreation/Raystown.aspx or call (814) 658-3405.
 
Please monitor the Raystown Lake webpage and Raystown Lake’s Facebook page for additional updates. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Raystown Lake Ranger Office at 814-658-6809. 

Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.