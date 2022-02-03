Wellsboro -- Outdoor group activities in Tioga and Potter County aren't stopping for winter chills! From easygoing hikes to the intense Mt. Tom Challenge, there's no shortage of reasons to get out of the house this month.

Winter Women in the Wilds - Registration Closed

A group of 32 women has registered for Winter Women in the Wilds, an outdoor skills course that will be held this Friday through Sunday at Sinnemahoning State Park Wildlife Center.

Though winter registration is full, registration for the summer session will open on April 1. For information about the winter or summer programs, email SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov or call the park office at (814) 647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.

Lyman Run Snowshoe or Hike

This Sunday, Feb. 6, outdoorsmen Chip Harrison and John Halter will teach guests how to use snowshoes with a short hike. Meet at 8:45 a.m. in the Day Use parking lot at Lyman Run State Park.

Adults and children who are old enough to handle wearing snowshoes are invited to participate. Snowshoes will be available for those who don't have their own; wear waterproof boots, dress appropriately for the weather, and bring snacks and water. Friends of Lyman Run will provide hot chocolate at the pavilion.

The group will leave from the parking lot, cross the road, and begin a one-mile out-and-back hike that goes to the beach area on Lyman Lake and Fisherman's Trail, and possibly the lake depending on conditions.

The hike is subject to cancellation if trail conditions are unfavorable, or will become a traditional hike if there isn't enough snow. For more information, call (570) 439-1826 or 1 (814) 435-5010 or visit stepoutdoors.org.

Eagle Watch at Tioga-Hammond Lakes Overlook

On Sunday, Feb. 6, local expert Matt West will host a free one-hour Eagle Watch starting at 9 a.m. at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Tioga-Hammond Lakes Connecting Channel Overlook near the spillway at 94-98 South Main Street in Tioga Borough. This is one of the best spots in the area to see bald eagles.

Bring a camera and binoculars. A limited number of spotting scopes and binoculars will be available.

Matt West, educational program coordinator for the Mill Cove Environmental Area and tourist information counselor at the PA Department of Transportation Keystone Welcome Center at Tioga on Route 15, will answer questions about bald eagles and talk about their lives, the PA Game Commission’s reintroduction program, how to identify this raptor and other areas in Tioga County where people can go to see them.

To get to the Tioga-Hammond Lakes Connecting Channel from Wellsboro, take Route 287 north for 16.9 miles to the stop sign in Tioga Borough. At the stop sign, turn right onto South Main Street in Tioga Borough and drive to the end of the street, wind past the park entrance gate and drive by the spillway to the top of the hill where the road ends at the connecting channel parking lot. It is about 1.8 miles from the stop sign.

For more information, call the Ives Run Visitor Information Center at (570) 835-5281 or visit stepoutdoors.org.

Mt. Tom Challenge

Adventurous weekend warriors of any age who enjoy testing their skills are invited to participate in the Mt. Tom Challenge on Sunday, Feb. 13. It is free and open to anyone who wants to give it a try. The Challenge is sponsored by the Tyoga Running Club based in Wellsboro.

Registration from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and the 9 a.m. start are both located at the bottom of Mt. Tom. Participants run, climb or scramble up Mt. Tom’s 1,100 vertical feet of trail to its summit. After catching their breath and taking in views of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon and west nearly to Galeton, they continue a short distance along the ridge before descending Mt. Tom using a forest road that takes them back to the Mt. Tom Trail.

The challenge is to complete one lap up and down the mountain regardless of weather conditions.

“This can be considered an adventure race, a run or a climb,” said Grant Cole, one of the organizers. “It is for serious runners; not beginners. There are no prizes, no swag bag or T-shirt. This is a no frills event. It’s a great way to get out on the trails in winter.”

Many of those who complete one lap decide to do it again. “Some people may choose to do that as a personal challenge to see how many laps they can finish,” Cole said.

Participants can start a lap any time between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The Mt. Tom Challenge course can vary greatly based on weather and snow and ice conditions at different elevations.

“Some areas hold snow longer. Ice can be the toughest. Based on trail conditions, a traction device (screw shoes, yak tracks, microspikes, crampons or snowshoes) may be necessary,” said Cole.

Runners, hikers and spectators drive to the Pine Creek Rail Trail Darling Run parking lot in Ansonia in Shippen Township. After parking, they cross Route 362 on foot and go to the registration tent located at the bottom of the trail on Mt. Tom. When registrants finish a lap, they can go to the tent for free snacks and beverages.

To get to Darling Run from Wellsboro or Galeton, take U.S. Route 6, turn onto Route 362 and drive about 1.5 miles to Darling Run.

For more information about the Mt. Tom Challenge, email the Tyoga Running Club at run4trc@gmail.com or call Tim Morey at (570) 724-8561.