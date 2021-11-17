Are you ready to get back out there? If there's one thing 2021 brought to the travel industry, it's the return of obsessive, unbridled wanderlust.

Fodor's has returned this year to help travel lovers start putting their dreams into action. The Fodor's Travel Go List recommends 49 destinations for 2022.

In addition to suiting a wide variety of travel styles and budgets, Fodor's said this year's list took careful consideration of the logistics of getting to and from each destination during a time when travel remains impacted by pandemic-related measures.

The Go List: 49 domestic destinations for the current travel moment

This year's Go List reflects the current travel moment with a focus on practicality: rather than a collection of global locales, the 2022 Go List consists exclusively of domestic destinations in the United States.

According to the company, while narrower in focus than previous years, the 2022 list is perhaps the most dynamic Go List yet.

"This year's Go List is unlike any we've ever put together – one that takes you to hidden corners and secret gems of the country," said Jeremy Tarr, Editorial Director of Fodors.com. "These are the very best, brightest, weirdest, most unusual, and most worthwhile travel destinations in the U.S."

The 2022 Go List brims with sensible yet surprising suggestions for those in all stages of the pandemic travel spectrum, from those ready to hit the road tomorrow to those still perusing lists for wanderlust-fodder.

Whether cleansing one's aura in Cassadaga (Florida's Psychic Capital of the World); buzzing on cold brews while wandering Fort Wayne's commercial corridor; gawking at the limestone rock pillars erupting out of Mono Lake, California; or tracking humpback whales from the tropic pink sands of American Samoa National Park, travel lovers are bound to discover all sorts of America they hadn't expected.

View the entire 2022 Fodor's Go List at www.fodors.com/go-list.

The No List: Continuing a hiatus until the time is right

The highly cited Fodor's Travel No List of destinations that should be avoided due to ethical, environmental, or political concerns — usually published in tandem with the Go List — continues its hiatus this year.

"With so many destinations still off-limits due to pandemic constraints, now simply doesn't feel like the right time to revive the No List," Tarr said. "During this abnormal period of travel, we encourage everyone to consider their own personal risk assessment and how that impacts both travel decisions and travel needs, as well as the needs and safety of the communities they visit."

Two new guidebooks

Two new Fodor's Travel guidebooks augment the Go List include Fodor's Best Road Trips in the USA: 50 Epic Trips Across All 50 States and Fodor's Bucket List USA: From the Epic to the Eccentric, 500+ Ultimate Experiences.

Maybe you can't give the gift of a trip this year, but you can give guidebooks for inspiration!

