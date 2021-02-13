audubon society cardinal

The adorable northern cardinal is known for its bright colors and distinct song. They and other birds such as goldfinches, robins, bald eagles, black-capped chickadees, and Canada geese live in Tioga County year-round.

 Sean Minnick
Ithaca, N.Y. – An annual citizen science project, the Great Backyard Bird Count, will last this weekend through Monday, February 15. Birdwatchers are invited to count and report details of birds in the area in which they live, then submit their findings on the internet.
 
The project is supported each year in mid-February by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. It was the first citizen science project to collect bird sighting reports online while displaying results in near real-time.
 
"This is not a Tiadaghton Audubon Society activity, but I encourage everybody to try and participate for at least one day," said Sean Minnick, a member of the local birding group based in Wellsboro.
 
The submission website began accepting lists of birds on Friday.

