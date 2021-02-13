The Great Backyard Bird Count is on!
Ithaca, N.Y. – An annual citizen science project, the Great Backyard Bird Count, will last this weekend through Monday, February 15. Birdwatchers are invited to count and report details of birds in the area in which they live, then submit their findings on the internet.
The project is supported each year in mid-February by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. It was the first citizen science project to collect bird sighting reports online while displaying results in near real-time.
"This is not a Tiadaghton Audubon Society activity, but I encourage everybody to try and participate for at least one day," said Sean Minnick, a member of the local birding group based in Wellsboro.
The submission website began accepting lists of birds on Friday.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
