Crew members are still needed for the Pa. Outdoor Corps 6-week summer program in a couple areas across the state, from Philadelphia to Erie.

The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps offers work experience, job training, and environmental educational opportunities to young people who complete recreation and conservation projects on Pennsylvania’s public lands.

In addition to hands-on job skills, the program provides learning opportunities weekly in resource management, environmental issues and topics, and recreation skills.

Corps members also will be provided with workforce development training and materials during their period of employment.

Teens get paid work experience, job training, and educational opportunities as they protect and restore public lands and waters.
 

 
Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, June 11. Applicants must be between the ages of 15-18 at the start of the program on July 2.

Outdoor Corps members will tackle hands-on projects in state and local parks, state forests, and other public lands, such as:

  • Trail restoration
  • Habitat enhancement
  • Tree planting
  • Light construction
  • Shoreline restorations
  • Invasive species management
  • Specialty projects in relation to recreation and conservation, which may include public outreach, research, and assessments

