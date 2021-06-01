The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps offers work experience, job training, and environmental educational opportunities to young people who complete recreation and conservation projects on Pennsylvania’s public lands.
In addition to hands-on job skills, the program provides learning opportunities weekly in resource management, environmental issues and topics, and recreation skills.
Corps members also will be provided with workforce development training and materials during their period of employment.
Outdoor Corps members will tackle hands-on projects in state and local parks, state forests, and other public lands, such as:
- Trail restoration
- Habitat enhancement
- Tree planting
- Light construction
- Shoreline restorations
- Invasive species management
- Specialty projects in relation to recreation and conservation, which may include public outreach, research, and assessments