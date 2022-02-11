The Mt. Tom Challenge is for adventurous weekend warriors of any age who enjoy testing their skills. The free event will take place this weekend, on Sunday, Feb. 13. The Challenge is sponsored by the Tyoga Running Club based in Wellsboro.

Registration from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and the 9 a.m. start are both located at the bottom of Mt. Tom. Participants run, climb or scramble up Mt. Tom’s 1,100 vertical feet of trail to its summit. After catching their breath and taking in views of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon and west nearly to Galeton, they continue a short distance along the ridge before descending Mt. Tom using a forest road that takes them back to the Mt. Tom Trail.

The challenge is to complete one lap up and down the mountain regardless of weather conditions.

“This can be considered an adventure race, a run or a climb,” said Grant Cole, one of the organizers. “It is for serious runners; not beginners. There are no prizes, no swag bag or T-shirt. This is a no frills event. It’s a great way to get out on the trails in winter.”

Many of those who complete one lap decide to do it again. “Some people may choose to do that as a personal challenge to see how many laps they can finish,” Cole said.

Participants can start a lap any time between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The Mt. Tom Challenge course can vary greatly based on weather and snow and ice conditions at different elevations.

“Some areas hold snow longer. Ice can be the toughest. Based on trail conditions, a traction device (screw shoes, yak tracks, microspikes, crampons or snowshoes) may be necessary,” said Cole.

Runners, hikers and spectators drive to the Pine Creek Rail Trail Darling Run parking lot in Ansonia in Shippen Township. After parking, they cross Route 362 on foot and go to the registration tent located at the bottom of the trail on Mt. Tom. When registrants finish a lap, they can go to the tent for free snacks and beverages.

To get to Darling Run from Wellsboro or Galeton, take U.S. Route 6, turn onto Route 362 and drive about 1.5 miles to Darling Run.

For more information about the Mt. Tom Challenge, email the Tyoga Running Club at run4trc@gmail.com or call Tim Morey at (570) 724-8561.



