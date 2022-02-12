Warrensville, Pa. -- Hiking is a year-round activity, even though you may prefer the green, lush woods of late spring and summer. For those who want to adventure into late winter hiking, join a pre-spring guided hike hosted by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

The hike will take place at Rider Park on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Rider Park Manager Sara Street invites you to stretch your legs and explore the park with her. Walk 2.6 miles along the ridge of the Katy Jane trail while looking out across the Loyalsock Creek valley.

Sara will point out tree species growing along the trail as you look for signs of wildlife. She will also discuss new research being conducted by Lycoming College students at the Park during the spring semester.

Bring your sturdy hiking boots, water, and a sense of adventure.

Due to limited parking at Rider Park, participants are asked to pre-register for this event by calling the Community Foundation at (570) 321-1500 or emailing FCFP@fcfpartnership.org.

Rider Park is one of Pennsylvania’s great scenic and recreational treasures, featuring 867 acres of private land available to the public 365 days a year, from dawn to dusk, for hiking, trail running, mountain bike riding, cross country skiing and other low-impact recreational activities. The park, located in Warrensville, Pa., offers over 10 miles of major and secondary trails leading to three breathtaking vistas.

Rider Park is owned and operated by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. Learn more about Rider Park at www.RiderPark.org.



