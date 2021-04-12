Sunbury, Pa. – Trash along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River has been a problem. Every year, trash washes up along the banks of the river as a result of natural river flow and flooding. “It’s a mix of deliberate and accidental littering,” said Danielle Bronowicz, chairperson of the annual cleanup event.

This year’s 9th Annual Spring Cleanup Event, which is hosted by the Susquehanna River Cleanup Project group, will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, April 18. Sunday, April 25 is set as the rain date. Bronowicz said they are looking for volunteers to pickup trash, be boat captains and lead teams. The group will meet at the Sunbury boat lunch that morning.

“This year we will focus our attention around the Lake Augusta area where thousands of boaters come to enjoy this area every summer. We will also stretch out to focus on a few creeks that flow into the river in this area. We will take care of our volunteers by providing the materials they need for the cleanup, as well as providing breakfast treats and lunch when they are finished,” Bronowicz said.

Bronowicz added that the islands near the boat launch tend to be a catch-all area for trash, so those areas will be part of the cleanup as well.

“It should be our 10th event this year, but Covid stopped last year’s event,” Bronowicz said. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed at this year’s event to make it a safe environment for volunteers.

Cleanup this year is definitely needed. In January, Bronowicz took a walk along the river in Sunbury after water levels were high and observed that trash was piling up. “The amount of trash I saw along my walk was disturbing,” Bronowicz said.

“Every year, we typically collect 5,000 to 6,000 pounds of trash,” Bronowicz said. People sometimes will use the riverbanks as illegal dumping sites, and the group has had to dispose of such items as tires in the past. This year, 180 Recycling will assist by hauling the tires and Weaver’s in Northumberland will handle disposal, Bronowicz said.

Cleaning up the riverbanks is not only important for beautification, but also for the environmental reasons.

“Statistics show how plastics especially become a huge problem. It goes from here to the ocean,” Bronowicz said. Animals in the ocean can then ingest the harmful plastics, she added.

Bronowicz said the group eventually would like to expand the cleanup to Lewisburg. Planning time was shortened this year, but she is hoping to include that area next year.

This year, the group is partnering with Susquehanna Greenway Partnership who is hosting cleanups at other areas of the river. The website lists events planned this month in Williamsport, Lewisburg, Danville, Bloomsburg and Lock Haven.

Bronowicz said she notices that the river in the Lake Augusta area is heavily used for recreation during the warmer months. The beauty of the river is one of the things that makes the area attractive to people from outside the local area.

"We're blessed with this natural resource. I almost feel like it's our responsibility to take care of it," Bronowicz said.

More volunteers are needed for the cleanup. Interested persons may register at SunburyRevitalization.org or by clicking signup on the Susquehanna River Cleanup Project’s Facebook page. For more information, please contact Sunbury’s Revitalization, Inc. at 570-286-7768.