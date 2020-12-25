Williamsport, Pa. – The Susquehanna River is one of the oldest rivers in the world – even older than the Appalachian mountains that surround it.

"There is evidence that the flow of the ancient Susquehanna was established early enough that it predated the formation of the Appalachian mountains over 300 million years ago," the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper wrote.

According to the Riverkeeper, the Susquehanna River is geologically considered to be the oldest major river system in the world.

It is older than the Nile (30 million years old), the Colorado River (6-70 million years old), and the Ganges River (50 million years old), according to oldest.org.

"It dates back to the Paleozoic Era (543 to 248 million years ago," the Riverkeeper wrote.

At 450 miles long, the Susquehanna River begins in Cooperstown, New York, flows through Pennsylvania, and ends at the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, the Riverkeeper said. Its West Branch joins the main river near Sunbury, Pa.