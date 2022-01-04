Lewisburg, Pa. -- Getting outdoors was one way to escape the confines of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. And to the outdoors people went, in droves.

State park attendance increased from 37 million in 2019 to more than 46.9 million in 2020, a 26.6 percent increase, according to state statistics.

The Department for the Conservation of Natural Resources (DCNR) reported an increase of 7.5 million users/visits to its website in 2020 over the previous year, including more than four million new users.

What is a Greenway? A greenway is a corridor of undeveloped land [a GREEN space] that is often located near an urban area,

is used to connect people and places, similar to our road system [a park WAY ], minus the cars. Greenways are corridors of undeveloped land recognized for their ability to connect people and places, including parks, trails, gardens, historic sites, and natural features. They are sometimes located along man-made structures like an old railroad bed or a utility corridor, or they can trace a natural feature such as a ridgeline, stream, or in our case, the Susquehanna River.

A new grant aimed to improve access and quality of outdoor recreation is helping to anwer the demand for enjoyable outdoor experiences close to home.

DCNR awarded a major grant to the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) in the amount of $253,000 from the Community Conservation Partnerships Program, according to Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of DCNR.

“The funding secured through the C2P2 grant will allow SGP and our staff to assist communities big and small throughout the region as they navigate the planning process of realizing their recreation projects," said Corey Ellison, executive director of SGP.

"It will also support SGP’s unique programs such as our annual paddling and cycling events, educational workshops, water trail management, and production of online and print resources that provide key information on how to access the parks, trails, and water trails along the Susquehanna Greenway,” she said.

The grant funding is in line with results from a poll by the Center for Survey Research at Penn State Harrisburg of 1,001 Pennsylvanians conducted during the fall of 2020. Responses indicated that 75% of the survey participants agreed that funding outdoor recreation facilities, such as parks, trails, and open spaces, should be considered a top priority by state and local governments.

Funding sources for this sizable grant comes from a variety of entities including the state Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund, Environmental Stewardship Fund, ATV and Snowmobile Management Restricted Accounts, and Pennsylvania Heritage Area Program; and the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund and Recreational Trails Program.

In a committment to building community conservation partnerships with local governments and nonprofit organizations, the goal is to protect critical natural areas and open space, develop greenways and trails, provide quality park, recreation, and conservation opportunities.

“The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership and our board of directors are so thankful to DCNR for continuing to identify SGP as a key partner in growing recreation within Central Pennsylvania," said Ellison. "Their support allows our staff and partners across the region and state to continue their important work of connecting the public to our state’s ample outdoor spaces and promoting active healthy living.”

Overall, investment in organizations like SGP is to improve the quality of life in Pennsylvania's communities.

In a letter to SGP, Dunn said, "your DCNR grant award is a recognition of outstanding recreation and conservation work that should be shared with your community."

SGP serves as a resource for the many outdoor opportunities that exist within the greater Susquehanna Greenway corridor. Through this network, adventurers and outdoor lovers find it possible to continuously walk, bike, or paddle from town to town along the 500-mile corridor of the Susquehanna Greenway.

