With fishing on the mind of many residents, now seems to be a great time to show off this award-winning photo!

In a Twitter post, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced a Sunbury resident as their 2021 photo contest's grand prize winner.

Ethan Oakes of Sunbury, Northumberland County, won the grand prize with his photo submission: Fly fishing on Penns Creek, Snyder County, for Brown Trout in early autumn.

See all the 2021 finalist photos here.

According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC), their photography contest aims to develop an appreciation of Pennsylvania’s fishing, boating, and aquatic resources. The contest for 2022 runs through December 31, 2022.

Find the rules to submit your photo here.

Photographers can submit photos that include anglers, boaters, reptiles, amphibians, and waterway scenics. The photos may not be digitally altered or enhanced in any way.

The PFBC uses the winning entries in a feature article in a future issue of Pennsylvania Angler & Boater and on the Commission’s website and Facebook page.



