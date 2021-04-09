Harrisburg, Pa. -- Senators Gene Yaw, Scott Martin, and Dan Laughlin are proposing that Pennsylvania use $250 million of the state's American Rescue Plan funding to establish a "Clean Streams Fund" to protect and restore streams and rivers.

In addition to helping the environment, the fund will help stimulate economic growth and improve quality of life for Pennsylvanians, the lawmakers said.

“As Chair of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee and a member of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, I have been proud to work towards the betterment of Pennsylvania’s 85,000 miles of rivers and streams,” Sen. Yaw said.

“Unfortunately," he continued, "a legacy of intensive land use has left almost one-third of those waters unsafe for either humans or aquatic life. By restoring these waters, we will reduce the cost of drinking water treatment and invest in our top two industries – tourism and agriculture – by helping farms improve soil health and increasing recreational opportunities throughout the Commonwealth.”

Of known pollution sources, 70 percent are attributed to agriculture or abandoned mine drainage. Unlike sources such as wastewater treatment plants, which are considered "point" sources, "non-point" sources such as agricultural pollution are spread over a large area. Point and non-point pollution sources are regulated extremely differently.

Senator Martin, also a Chesapeake Bay Commission member, stated that “Without any ratepayers or user fees to support them, the burden of mitigating non-point sources falls on individual farmers and landowners, but the impacts of this pollution – and the benefits of its clean-up – are felt by all of us.”

“I have heard many concerns from local farmers about the cost of compliance with the unfunded mandates coming from the federal government,” Martin said. “This funding could play a critical role in helping Pennsylvania meet these clean water requirements without asking more from property owners or taxpayers.”

Senator Laughlin, Chair of the Senate Game & Fisheries Committee, added that “Non-point mitigation requires materials, equipment and labor that are sourced locally. For every one dollar invested, $1.60 is returned to the community. For every mile of stream improved, over $100,000 will be generated in the local economy from improved fishing and boating opportunities. Every ten percent increase in tree cover reduces water treatment costs by 20 percent.”

“The investments made in rehabilitating and improving Pennsylvania’s waterways provide tangible economic benefits to local communities, while enhancing recreational activities for anglers and boaters and preserving these valuable resources for future generations,” Laughlin said. “Pennsylvania is committed to protecting and restoring the natural beauty of our waterways and the Clean Streams Fund would provide a substantial boost to those efforts.”

American Rescue Plan funds cannot be used to reduce taxes or fund government pensions; they can only be used for actions to mitigate COVID-19's impacts or invest in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure. Pennsylvania is expected to receive $7 billion; the funds will remain available through 2024.