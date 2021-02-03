Harrisburg, Pa. -- A recent study on trail usage during the pandemic revealed a statistic that is not all that surprising: in both urban and rural areas, trail usage increased dramatically following the closures enacted for COVID-19.

It increased so much that the 2020 trail season started an entire month early– March, instead of April. And people have been flocking to state parks, waterways, and campgrounds ever since.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) published a notice this week announcing increased fees for cabins and other overnight accommodations, marina, and boat storage fees beginning in 2022.

A family cabin rental for Pennsylvania residents will rise from a range of $407.55 - $637.74 to $449 - $816. Yurt rentals will rise from $242.00 - $384.00 to $266 - $430. A single room at the Nature Inn at Bald Eagle State Park will go from $110.00 - $196.00 to $110 - $264.

The fee changes will apply to reservations made now for visits planned after January 1, 2022.

DCNR said, “The updated price schedule is needed to fine-tune the existing rates and to increase revenue to the Bureau. In addition, the schedule, which is comparable to those of state parks in neighboring states, will narrow the gap between State Parks in this Commonwealth and private facilities, resulting in a more favorable competitive climate for the private sector.”

DCNR has also updated its reservation cancellation and change policy, effective immediately. The new policy clarifies that there will be no refunds of fees for reservations except under specific circumstances outlined within the policy.

According to the policy: “reasons for which refunds will not be given include but are not limited to natural disasters, drought, bugs, weather, campfire bans, death, pandemics (for example, COVID-19), water conditions or pool closures due to staffing.”

A list of the new fees is available here. Questions about any of these changes should be directed to Ryan Dysinger, Assistant Director, Bureau of State Parks, at (717) 787-6640 or by email at rdysinger@pa.gov.

State park reservation can be made through the State Parks Reservation Center at (888) PA-PARKS ((888) 727-2757). The Center's hours are Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.