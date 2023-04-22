Williamsport, Pa. — As outdoor recreation is on the rise in many parts of rural Pennsylvania, so comes a watchful government eye to ensure the letter of the law is being followed.

A recent North Philadelphia hearing has lawmakers from around the state calling for better regulation of all-terrain vehicle use in Pennsylvania. “ATVs and dirt bikes have taken our city hostage,” said Philadelphia State Rep. Darisha Parker.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) recently revised ATV trail policies and lifted a 2003 moratorium on new trails.

DCNR said growing ATV purchases and registrations has led to increased public demand for riding opportunities.

Parker said the problem of vehicles that are illegally driven on streets is serious and cannot be allowed to continue. The state, she said, should play a role in the solution. The hearing concentrated on dirt bikes, ATVs and covered all off-highway vehicles illegally driven on city streets and walkways.

Act 92, signed in 2022, makes it unlawful to operate a snowmobile, dirt bike, or ATV on any street or highway not designated for them. Law enforcement is able to seize illegal vehicles.

Philadelphia State Rep. Amen Brown encouraged law enforcement agencies around the state to crack down on illegal bike culture. Law enforcement, said Brown, needs to be empowered to hold vehicle owners accountable.

In 2022, lawmakers heard testimony on off-highway vehicles (OHV) detailing positives of bike culture, including the revenue generated by law-abiding dirt bike and ATV users who purchase licenses to use their vehicles on approved trails.

According to DCNR, funds from license purchases goes toward administration of the program, maintenance of DCNR-managed trails and forests, and the development of grants towards additional riding opportunities in the state. Cost currently to register an ATV for general use is $20 for two years. People who use their ATVs and other off-road vehicles on their own property don't have to pay a fee.

All ATVs in Pennsylvania must have a title issued by DCNR. The cost of a title is $22.50.

In the U.S., more than 110,000 injuries from off-highway vehicles were treated in U.S. emergency rooms in 2020. Pennsylvania has consistently ranked among states with the highest amount of ATV-related deaths since 1982. Only Texas reported more ATV fatalities than Pennsylvania in 2022.

“Illegal use of ATVs and dirt bikes on public streets is not an isolated issue affecting only Pennsylvania’s largest cities or merely the city of Philadelphia,” said State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro.

Bizzarro, of Erie County, said it is an issue throughout Pennsylvania. “It's one that would benefit from local and state partnerships in an effort to educate all vehicle owners on the safety concerns and issues in misuse,” said Bizzarro, house Majority Policy Committee chair.

State investments in outdoor recreation

In recent years DCNR has been expanding outdoor recreation in addition to OHV travel. Recently unveiled is open application for the ATV Regional Trail Connector Pilot program.

The 2023 pilot riding area centers upon Potter and Tioga counties. It now includes parts of Clinton and Lycoming counties. Taking part are Sproul, Susquehannock, Tiadaghton, and Tioga state forest district offices.

The trail route has more than 400 miles of township roads, 163 miles of state forest roads and trails, and 33 miles of PennDOT administered roads.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said the state continues to assess desires and needs of the outdoor community. The state, Dunn said, is determining if sections of state forest roads may serve as permanent strategic connectors for regional ATV trails on a limited, case-by-case basis.

According to Dunn, DCNR is gathering public input on the pilot through a variety of methods, including webinars, surveys, comment cards, public meetings, and advisory committees.

The Bureau of Forestry partnered with Penn State researchers to implement a monitoring program evaluating the impact of trails to local communities; ecological values; plus other state forest users and recreational values. They also will look for things such as impact to adjacent land and natural resources, and bureau operations.

The monitoring program evaluates effectiveness of the special permit; adequacy of funding for continued operation of the trail; and the need for additional education, outreach, and trail marketing.

A report on the pilot project is expected by December 2023, according to DCNR.

Investments in northcentral Pa.

DCNR directed in July 2022 nearly $1 million for ATV and snowmobile facilities and trails.

Majestic Kamp & Lost Trails, Inc., was given $203,300 to purchase equipment for construction and maintainenance of approximately 67 miles of ATV trails in McKean County.

Central Mountains ATV Association, Inc. received $89,200 to do the same for 300 miles of trails in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Union and Warren counties.

Potter County ATV UTV Club also received $9,500, to purchase of mobile youth ATV safety training equipment.

“Our trails and amenities attract visitors who spend money in local communities,” Dunn said. Through projects like those, DCNR will improve and expand other recreational opportunities across the state.

