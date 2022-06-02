Sunbury, Pa. — How can you show summer your love? Let us count the ways with the Susquehanna Greenway Outdoor Expo, happening this Saturday, June 4 at the Shikallemy State Park Marina in Sunbury.

Visit 50 vendor booths, test your skills with clinics and workshops, and learn from the experts the many ways you can get outdoors and enjoy the summer ahead.

Exhibitors include vendors for products and services for hiking, climbing, camping, and disc golf. Find information on kayaking, rowing, and fishing on the river. Cycling enthusiasts will find information on mountain biking, gravel races, and more. If you're into adventure and advocacy, learn about environmental nonprofits, outdoor clubs, stewardship groups, and visitors bureaus, all of which will be on hand.

Learn a skill with the various workshops offered, including intro to disc golf, nature photography, paddling, fly fishing, climbing and rope skills, and more. Find the full schedule of workshops here.

Communications Director Alana Jajko recently visited the Midday Show to talk about the Expo. Here's what she had to say!

Outdoor Expo FAQs:

How much are tickets? FREE! This event is available to the public at no cost.

Will there be food available? Yes! Several food trucks will be at the event. View list of exhibitors here.

Will there be activities for children? Yes, several booths will have kid-friendly activities.

Is the event ADA-accessible? Yes, the state park has handicapped parking and paved walkways.

Where is Shikellamy State Park Marina? The marina is located at 401 Bridge Ave, Sunbury, PA 17801.

Where do I park? There is a large parking lot at the marina. Parking is free.

Do I need to signup for any of the activities? Most activities are walk-up on the day of the event; first come, first served. The only signup required is for the off-site Mountain Biking Trips, which can be booked here.

Where can I learn more? Please visit our website to learn more, or follow the Facebook event for updates.



