Miles upon miles of outdoor trails will soon be ready for all your winter weather activities. The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) is leading the trail preparation in Montour County. MARC has been able to steadily improve the quantity and quality of trails in and around Montour County with ongoing support from the Montour County Commissioners’ Tourism Fund (Montour County Hotel Tax), as administered by the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau. MARC’s staff last week traveled to Chambersburg to deliver a new SnowDog Sport B13MER, as well as a cross-country ski trail groomer attachment and utility sled. MARC anticipates delivery of a singletrack groomer in the near future.

Once conditions are right (6+” of snow cover expected to last at least several days), MARC staff and volunteers will get to work grooming some of our region’s most popular trails for cross-country skiing and fat tire mountain biking.

Specifically, MARC plans to groom trails for cross-country skiing at the Hess Recreation Area (Hess Loop Trail), the Montour Preserve (Chilisuagi Trail and Goose Woods Trail), and the North Branch Canal Trail. MARC plans to groom the trails at the Hopewell Park / Danville Borough Farm Trail System for fat tire mountain biking. Additional trails may be added if conditions allow.

According to Bob Stoudt, MARC Director, “MARC has been working for more than sixteen years to acquire, develop, and promote park and trail resources in our community. We are extremely fortunate to now have more than 38 miles of trails in more than 2,100 acres of publicly-accessible lands throughout Montour County, including more than 26 miles of trails under MARC’s management.

In Montour and Columbia Counties combined, that total increases to more than 150 miles of trails on nearly 100,000 acres of publicly-accessible lands at 70 locations. Residents and visitors to our area will find a wide range of wintertime outdoor recreational options.

"The addition to MARC’s inventory of the Snowdog vehicle and accessories will allow us to take these opportunities to the next level so that even more visitors can get outdoors and enjoy the amazing resources our region has to offer,” said Stoudt.

Stoudt noted that 2022 will mark the 50th anniversary of the Montour Preserve. Constructed by PPL in 1972 to provide a backup source of water for the nearby coal-fired Montour Plant, Lake Chillisquaque and the surrounding Montour Preserve have been a year-round destination for outdoor recreation and environmental education for generations of local residents and visitors alike.

“Ice fishing, wintertime hiking, and wintertime educational programming such as the maple sugaring program have always been very popular at the Montour Preserve,” Stoudt noted. “The ability to begin grooming trails for cross-country skiing at the Preserve in 2022 is a great way for us to celebrate the site’s 50th anniversary.”

MARC’s efforts to make Montour County a year-round outdoor recreation destination are also supported by many community businesses and organizations: LIVIC Civil; Brookside Nursery ; Ski Valley Bike, Board, Ski & Skate; Stetler Insurance; Sori's Lawn Care and Landscaping ; Frosty Valley; Animal Care Center- Danville, Pennsylvania; and T.S. and Karen Scott.

Mapping of local parks and trails is available online.



