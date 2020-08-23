Dushore, Pa. — A bear hit by a car was reported to have been abandoned after a Game Commission warden said it would be disposed, according to a witness on scene who wished to remain anonymous. The bear was reportedly found on Route 220 two and half miles from north Dushore.

A tow truck and State Police were called to the scene where a car was found along with a black bear that was killed by the vehicle. According to the anonymous source, State Police contacted Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan, who was asked to dispose of the carcass.

A Game Warden is normally called to the scene of an accident involving a large animal. They record the incident and date and identify the sex of the bear by taking a tooth.

According the source, who returned to the scene a few hours later, the head was removed from the bear, but the carcass remained.

This is the second incident this week of a resident reporting a bear carcass not removed by the Game Commission after being struck by a car. This second tip was reported Friday after a story ran on NorthcentralPa.com about bear that was rolled from the side of the road down onto private property around the Hills Grove area instead of being removed after it was reported to the Game Warden.

“I went up and looked at the bear and it was killed,” said the individual. “We went back to look at the bear roughly two hours later. The carcass was there, and the head was removed.”

