Two storms are set to sweep through the Northeast this week, bringing both a springlike and wintry feel to the region. This flip-flop in the weather pattern will take place in just a few days, leaving residents wondering what season it is.

After a chilly start on Sunday, temperatures are expected to moderate across the Northeast early this week. By Tuesday or Wednesday, some cities can expect afternoon high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. However, bright and sunny skies are not forecast to accompany this warmth.

"The warmth in place ahead of and along with this storm is likely to keep precipitation as mostly rain across the Ohio Valley and Northeast for Tuesday and Tuesday night," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert.

Rain is forecast to arrive on Tuesday morning in locations like Pittsburgh and Buffalo, New York, but wet weather will wait until the afternoon for cities like Washington, D.C. and New York City. Dry weather is expected for the majority of the day on Tuesday in Boston, with rain arriving around the evening commute.

The air is likely to still be cold enough for some frozen precipitation to mix in across portions of northern New England and the St. Lawerence Valley in southeastern Canada.

As the wave of rain encompasses the Northeast on Tuesday, the concern for flooding will also return. New rain is likely to total half an inch to an inch across much of the region, but flooding issues are likely to result from other factors, including the rain and snowmelt that troubled the region last week.

"Much of the ground across the Northeast is still frozen, especially just below the surface. Since the ground hasn't thawed and is unable to absorb the water, it will instead run off and collect in low-lying areas more easily," Reppert explained.

Motorists should use caution to avoid ponding on the roadways into Tuesday night, as well as be aware that a heavier downpour could bring reduced visibility. Both are likely to cause slowed travel.

Behind the warmth and rain on Tuesday, cooler air and drier conditions are forecast to filter into the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley on Wednesday, while one more day of warmth lingers along the Northeast coast.

Temperatures will come crashing down, from Columbus, Ohio, to Philadelphia midweek, with high temperatures back into the 30s. This colder air will set the stage for a much more wintry storm for the second half of the week.

"The cold settling into the Ohio Valley and Northeast may allow for a mix of sleet and freezing rain for several hours from Wednesday night into Thursday night," warned Reppert.

Meanwhile, enough cold air will be entrenched farther north across the Great Lakes and New England to allow for snow to fall. Early indications suggest that several inches of snow could accumulate in cities like Cleveland, Ohio, Binghamton, New York and Hartford, Connecticut.

Widespread travel disruptions are again expected, both on the roads and at the airports. Interstates 70, 80, 81, 87 and 90 could all be impacted with slippery conditions.

Behind this second storm, chilly conditions are expected to linger across the Great Lakes and Northeast through the end of February, allowing and snow or ice that falls to linger into next weekend.