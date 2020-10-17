The hunting season for ruffed grouse opened today and runs through Nov. 27. The late season is scheduled for Dec. 14 through 24.

The bag limit is two daily and six possession, according to the 2020-2021 Hunting-Trapping Digest.

Known for their distinctive drumming and fast flushes, ruffed grouse are beloved by small game hunters.

"Like most birds, grouse have keen eyesight and hearing. At one time, they were not nearly as wary as they are today; reputedly, early settlers killed them with sticks and stones," Chuck Fergus wrote in the Game Commission's Ruffed Grouse Wildlife Note.

These days, bagging the official state bird is a lot harder. Their range has shrunk as cities and towns grew, according to Fergus.

At the turn of the 20th century, Pennsylvania's logged-off forests provided excellent brush cover for grouse, Fergus said. But today those forests have grown up, resulting in less habitat for grouse.

"Pennsylvania's rapidly maturing forests and large deer herd have combined to reduce undergrowth and cover," Fergus wrote. "Cover is the most important factor affecting the size of our state's grouse population."

Grouse populations have been steadily declining since the 1980s, with more dramatic declines starting in the early 2000s and continuing through the present, the Game Commission said.

Late-season grouse hunting had been closed since 2017, but this year the late season reopens.

"The post-Christmas grouse season is well-loved by many grouse hunters. It is a time to be in the woods with few other people," the Game Commission wrote.

To track Pennsylvania's grouse population, the Game Commission is replicating a study first conducted in the 1970s and 1980s.

Hunters are requested to submit grouse feathers to the Game Commission for the study.

"The goal is to collect a representative sample of harvested birds from throughout the state, with at least 1,000 samples in total," the Game Commission said. "This is an ambitious goal and we need your help!"

Learn more about the grouse population in Pennsylvania on the Pa. Game Commission's Ruffed Grouse page.