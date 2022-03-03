Robert Porter Allen Natural Area merges history, education, and recreation in South Williamsport

South Williamsport, Pa. -- The Robert Porter Allen Natural Area (RPANA) is not just a recreation area. It is meant to be enjoyed today, but also to honor the past and educate for the future.

The natural area, located alongside the Susquehanna River and Sylvan Dell Road, South Williamsport, has deep historical roots.

The area was once the homeland of Robert Porter Allen, a pioneering ornithologist and environmentalist who conducted research for the National Audubon Society. He was also an award-winning nature writer, a pursuit which allowed him to carefully and thoughtfully document the birds he studied.

His conservation research and writing about the Whopping Crane earned him national recognition. A 2012 biographical book, "The Man Who Saved the Whooping Crane," honors Allen's part in preserving the species.

Three homesteads stretched along the land between South Williamsport and Muncy, with the Porter family residing near Muncy, the Allen's residing near downtown South Williamsport, and the Gibson's located in between -- where RPANA is found today.

The Porter's and Allen's intermarried, but there were several generations of Porter Allen's before the famed ornithologist was born. As a child, Robert Porter Allen referred to the natural area as "Gibson's swamp," and developed his love of nature and birds through his time spent there, according to Jim Dunn, a nearby resident and project leader.

Long before Robert Porter Allen's family settled on the land in the late 1800s/early 1900s, the area was Native American territory. Following industrialization, it had many uses: the City of Williamsport’s former swimming and boating area in the early 1900s; a stretch of the Pennsylvania canal; a key transportation connection for the railroad system, and later, the Loyalsock Gap Turnpike.

The project aims to preserve cultural and historical resources associated with the site, as well as preserve the natural habitat and wildlife inhabiting the area.

As it did historically, the park area will offer recreational opportunities: walking and biking, bird-watching, cross-country skiing. The natural history will be maintained through educational coursework in partnership with local schools and universities. Other long-term goals include habitat restoration, trail connections (see map), and canoe/kayak access.

Dunn noted concrete plans such as signs detailing the transportation, recreation, and family history of the area, plus environmental education about plants, bird species, flowers, trees.

Bucknell University intends to use the area as a field station, and Lycoming College is coming on board in the future, according to Dunn. Also interested in the area's opportunities are local organizations such as National Audubon Society, a conservation group that bird-watches at the site.

The project is financed through grant funding from DCNR and PennVEST, which was then matched with local funds granted by the Lycoming County Commissioners. Notably, the natural area received a North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) Grant, one of the most competitive in North America, and the first to be awarded in Pennsylvania, said Dunn.

Operationally, the project is now owned and managed by the Southside Recreational Authority, a group of residents who oversee recreational projects in their community. As president of the board, and the one who started it all, Dunn has led the project on all fronts.

According to Dunn, the project was "about a decade" in the making. Dunn said his inspiration for the project came from "going there as a kid, knowing it was there -- a kind of hidden gem. I didn't want the site to be degraded."

Dunn captured the park's significance as not only personal to him, but as necessary knowledge for all who visit. "To get a comprehensive understanding of an area and its significance, you have to learn... you have to learn the history of its uses over different eras of time. And you have to put that into context with where it is today," he said.