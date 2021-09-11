The Eastern hellbender is the country's largest amphibian, reaching lengths of more than two feet and weighing as much as four to five pounds. However, their populations in the Susquehanna River basin have dwindled drastically.

In an effort to change that trend, researcher Dr. Peter Petokas and his dedicated team of volunteers recently released 124 juvenile hellbenders as part of a special project designed to create sustainable new hellbender populations in our greater watershed.

Helping with the hellbender release, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky realized how unwarranted stereotypes are negatively impacting the species.

He wrote a column to confront those misconceptions and inspire people to get involved in efforts to raise awareness and reverse the downward spiral of the region's hellbender populations.

The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association joined the Center for Biological Diversity, Waterkeeper Alliance, Waterkeepers Chesapeake and the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association in efforts to get the US Fish & Wildlife Service to reconsider its stance on an endangered or threatened status for the Eastern hellbender. Follow this process, and see all of our content related to this species on the Riverkeeper's new hellbender page.

As an extension of the popular Songs of the Susquehanna project earlier this year, the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association is offering a benefit concert cruise aboard the Hiawatha Paddleboat in Williamsport on Saturday, Sept. 25.

From 6-8 p.m., you can listen to six different local musicians (William Ryan, Johanna Kodlick, Don Shappelle, Hannah Bingman, Gary Gyekis and Steve Hulslander) share songs about the river and the region.

Find out more and purchase your tickets -- while they last -- by clicking here.



