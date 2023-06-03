Howard, Pa. — A free event at Bald Eagle State Park will celebrate both the recreational opportunities and ongoing restoration efforts at the Marsh Creek Watershed.

The event, called "Envision Marsh Creek," will be held on June 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Bald Eagle State Park Environmental Learning Center, 149 Main Park Road, Howard.

The entrance to the Environmental Learning Center is located near the lower parking lot accessible from Marina Road. After entering the park, proceed to the first intersection and make a right turn onto Marina Road and then take the first right turn into the parking lot.

There will be presentation about plans to improve streams within the 44 square-mile watershed, group discussions, a Q&A session, refreshments, and giveaways of native plant seeds and fishing kits while supplies last. Marsh Creek Conservation Partners will be present to meet and speak with attendees.

The goal is to improve the health of the creeks. Some segments fail to meet water quality standards because of excess sediment. Sediment is a natural occurrence, but too much sediment can degrade habitats and food sources for aquatic wildlife.

To solve this and other problems, a watershed-wide restoration and protection plan for the 88 miles of Little Marsh and Marsh Creeks is being coordinated with public and partner input with collaboration by Chesapeake Bay Foundation Watershed Coordinator Caitlin Glagola.

Glagola also coordinated with a group of partners to develop a restoration plan for the Halfmoon Creek Watershed, which has become eligible for federal funding.

“In Marsh Creek we are finding that fishing is a literal hook for recreation, so the community is interested in work centering around building and enhancing aquatic habitat,” Glagola said.

Glagola added that community conversations are key to success at Marsh Creek. “We want to make sure that whatever we put into the plan is something that the community is behind, that they support and agree with,” she said. “Science can tell you one way to do it, but blending science with local knowledge and values are what is going to be successful.”

Partners to be at the event on June 8 include CBF, Centre County Conservation District, Trout Unlimited, Penn State Extension, U.S. Youth Fly Fishing Team, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, Bald Eagle Paddlers, Chesapeake Conservancy, and Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc.

