Keenesburg, Co. -- Recent brand-new video of Dillan has surfaced.

Who is Dillan, you ask? He's a bear who spent 10 lonely years rocking back and forth in a cage at the Union County Sportsmen’s Club in Millmont, Pa.

Dillan was rescued two years ago with help from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and an appeal from Alec Baldwin.

When he arrived at The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, Dillan was morbidly obese, weighing two and a half times the average weight of an adult Asiatic black bear. He was also suffering from painful dental disease that had gone untreated for years.

"Dillan’s mouth was full of infection and nearly a dozen completely rotted teeth. The infections had been left untreated for so long that they had begun to eat away at his tissue and gums - which had active draining tracts through the side of his cheeks and chin," said PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet.

He’s since undergone dental surgery, and he’s been placed on a healthful diet to help him lose weight.

Today, Dillan no longer rocks back and forth, as he did when he was kept in a barren concrete cage next to a shooting range.

Animals in captivity may seem to have an easy life, but actually face challenges evolution doesn't prepare them for, according to BornFree.org.

"If the captive environment does not fully cater for the species-specific needs of an animal, or if it imposes unnatural stress or frustration, there can be a deterioration in the animal’s physical and mental health. This may manifest in the development of physical disease or abnormal behaviour," the website said.

"Abnormal behaviour in captive animals can include stereotypic behaviours – highly repetitive, invariant, functionless behaviour, such as repetitive pacing, swaying, head-bobbing, bar-biting, over-grooming or excessive licking. These behaviours result from 'the frustration of natural behaviour patterns, impaired brain function, or repeated attempts to deal with some problem.'"

PETA’s continued advocacy led to a ban on the Union County Sportsmen’s Club from possessing nearly all animal species, including bears.

Now happily splashing, stretching, and sunbathing in his new home, Dillan lives in a multi-acre naturalistic habitat and has made friends with other bears also rescued after PETA stepped in to help them, including his BFF, Lily.

“Dillan is no longer the lonesome bear who once lived with pain and loneliness,” Peet said. “Following PETA’s efforts, he now has a massive naturalistic habitat to explore and friendships that he can nurture.”

PETA continues to collect signatures to release the bobcat and other animals at the Union County Sportsman's Club.