Wellsboro -- In January of 2022, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Wellsboro Tackle Shack are offering the two-part “Women’s Intro to Ice Fishing” program twice and the two-part “Intro to Ice Fishing” program once. The programs are free and include a virtual lesson followed by in-person instruction.

Women interested in learning ice fishing basics can register for one of the two “Women’s Intro to Ice Fishing” programs, and anyone regardless of gender age 12 and up can register for the “Intro to Ice Fishing” program.

In the virtual lesson, participants will learn the basics of ice fishing gear, ice safety, baits and lures, layering, planning your trip, and essential health and safety logistics before the in-person lesson.

The in-person part of the programs will take place at Nessmuk Lake, Wellsboro. This part of the program includes a brief review of Part 1 followed by the registrant actually ice fishing with instructor assistance. The program will end with a chance to taste panfish, following a demonstration on how to prepare, fillet, and cook them.

PFBC instructors will not only provide free instruction, both virtually and in-person, but also ice fishing equipment and bait for the in-person session. All participants will also receive an ice fishing gear reference packet and panfish recipes to take home along with free door prizes.

Registration for Women's Intro to Ice Fishing opens December 10 at 8 a.m.

All women who preregister for one of the two three-hour, on-ice, in-person Part 2 sessions of the “Women’s Intro to Ice Fishing Program” on Saturday, Jan. 22, will automatically be signed up for Part 1, the virtual session on Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Make sure to choose to attend either the morning session or the afternoon session.

To register for the Jan. 22, 9 a.m. - noon session, click here.

To register for the Jan. 22, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. session, click here.

Preregistration for Intro to Ice Fishing for ages 12 and up began December 8

Anyone who preregisters for the Intro to Ice Fishing Program being held on-ice, in-person on Sunday, Jan. 23 will automatically be signed up for Part 1, the virtual session on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

There is only one in-person time slot for this session, which will take place on January 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. Register yourself and/or your child by clicking here.