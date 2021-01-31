Wellsboro, Pa. – Those who want to learn about the most exciting upcoming stargazing events are invited to register now at events.dcnr.pa.gov for "Astronomical Highlights of 2021." This free 30-minute virtual program is being held on Friday, February 5 from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Find out where and when to look in the night sky to find wonders such as meteor showers, planetary conjunctions, and even a lunar eclipse. Cherry Springs State Park staff will highlight only the best events that will be visible in the Northeastern United States. Also provided will be viewing tips for people of all ages from their own backyards. The short presentation, complete with visuals of what people might see in the night sky for each event, will be followed by an open Question & Answer session.

This program will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams. It will NOT take place face-to-face in Cherry Springs State Park.

For more information, call Tim Morey at (570) 724-8561 or email tmorey@pa.gov.