Asaph, Pa. -- The Laurel Classic Mountain Bike Challenge is known by riders for its awesome mix of grinding climbs, smooth single and double track, creek and log crossings, and fast technical descents on trails and forestry roads in the Asaph section of the Tioga State Forest.

"Another great feature is this race has 22 miles of continuous course without any repeat laps," said Race Director Sandy Beideman.

This year's challenge will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11 with registration and sign-in at 8:30 a.m. at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Northern Appalachian Research Branch. It’s just off Route 6 in Asaph, eight miles west of Wellsboro.

To join the challenge, preregister online at bikereg.com under Laurel Classic Mountain Bike Challenge. Riders who preregister on or before Tuesday, August 31 online; mail a completed entry form to Mountain Bike Challenge, Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 733, Wellsboro 16901 so it arrives before Sept. 5; or drop off a completed form at the chamber office by 4 p.m. on Sept. 2 will need to pay a $30 entry fee. Those who preregister by these dates will be guaranteed an event t-shirt in the size that they order.

The entry fee for those registering on race day is $35, and shirts can be purchased for $15 while supplies last. Payments on race day must be made in cash or by a check payable to the Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival.

The start of the 11-mile course for beginner riders will be at 10 a.m. and the 22-mile course for expert and sport entrants will be at 11 a.m. The 22-mile course covers the 11-mile short course plus an additional 11 miles of challenging terrain.

The long course has a cutoff of 1.5 hours to complete the first loop, which includes two long climbs. It takes up to three hours to finish the long course and up to two hours for the short course.

There are six age groups in the male expert, sport and beginner classes. They are: Junior (12 to 18 years old), Senior (19 to 34 years old), Vet (35 to 44 years old), Masters (45 to 57 years old), Super Senior (58-67) and Super Master (68+).

In the female expert, sport and beginner classes, there is one age group – all ages.

There is no longer a single speed category for males or females for this race.

Expert class first and second place winners will receive cash prizes. Sport and beginner class first, second and third place winners in each age group will receive awards and get to choose an item from the prize table, which will be filled with bike gear from Oswald Cycle Works in Mansfield and C S Sports, Inc. in Wellsboro. All entrants must wear a helmet. Falcon Race Timing is providing chip timing and the Morris Firemen's Ambulance Association is providing ambulance and rescue services. The Tioga County Amateur Radio Club is handling communications.

Other sponsors are: Citizens and Northern Bank, Christopher Bean Coffee, Heckler Design, Mountain Graphics, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Specialized Bicycle Components, Twisted Spokes Bicycle Club and UPMC Wellsboro.

Course maps and registration forms are available online at the Laurel Classic Mountain Bike Challenge’s Facebook page and at the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce office at 114 Main Street in Wellsboro. For information, call the chamber at (570) 724-1926.



