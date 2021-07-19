Harrisburg, Pa. -Every third Thursday in July, the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society honors those who work tirelessly throughout the state to provide the parks and recreation programs and facilities that we enjoy every day. The 2021 celebration acknowledged those who plan, provide, and operate our parks, trails, programs and facilities for everyone, with special emphasis and thanks for the essential workers who kept parks open throughout the pandemic.

More than 1,250 DCNR employees operate Pennsylvania’s 121 state parks comprised of more than 300,000 acres of land. All of Pennsylvania’s parks are free and open to the public from dawn until dusk, thanks to the hard work of DCNR’s staff.

Mechanicsburg Area Recreation has 16 parks totaling nearly 224 acres for its residents to enjoy. Its staff manage the parks and more than 300 programs, ranging from special events to summer camps and a host of activities for all ages and interest.

National Park and Recreation Professionals Day is Friday, July 16. To celebrate and honor your local parks and recreation providers, make a plan to visit a local park or recreation facility on Friday. Take the time to thank a programmer, manager, maintainer, landscaper, facilitator, lifeguard, coach, event organizer, or caretaker, and tell them what parks mean to you.

July is Park and Recreation Professionals Month, which celebrates the providers who keep parks and recreation areas open to the public year-round. To learn more about this day, visit the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society website.