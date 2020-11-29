State College, Pa. – Rain and wind is coming to the Northcentral Pennsylvania region on Monday, senior meteorologist Tom Kines at AccuWeather in State College said.

"The harshest weather is going to pass by to the east of you guys," Kines told NorthcentralPA.com. "That being said, tomorrow is going to be a rainy day. Some of the rain could be heavy. I suspect the wind will pick up during the course of the day as well."

On a positive note, tomorrow's weather will be relatively mild with temperatures in the 50's, according to Kines.

The lower elevations of Susquehanna Valley zone will experience cold air coming in Monday night into Tuesday, Kines said. The Northern Tier may see some snow.

"It could be rain or snow showers as you start heading north up Route 15 into the Northern Tier mountains. There may be enough snow up there to lighten the ground by later Monday night or Tuesday," Kines said.

The coming winter months – December, January and February – are expected to be mild.

"We will see temperatures average out above normal," Kines said. "Having said that, there will be times when it gets colder and there will probably be some spells in there where you've got to deal with snow."