Mifflinburg, Pa. — There are 124 state parks in Pennsylvania, encompassing more than 300,000 acres of land for recreational use, and one of those was recently named Park of the Year by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF).

The Foundation announced a series of recognitions and awards for outstanding service, programs, and “exemplary work in state parks and forests by volunteers and staff” in late March.

Raymond B. Winter State Park in Union County was named the Park of the year. The park, 695 acres situated in Bald Eagle State Forest, is about 18 miles west of Lewisburg, offering fishing and swimming in Halfway Lake, nearly seven miles of hiking trails, more than 48 miles of off-road bike trails, camping, picnicking, willife watching, and more.

R.B. Winter was recognized for “exemplary customer service focused on providing a quality experience for visitors, its boundless recreational opportunities, and its resilience in the face of unexpected hardship – blunted by the dedicated efforts of park staff and the Friends of R.B. Winter State Park," according to a news release.

World’s End State Park, Sullivan County, was also recognized by PPFF in the "Education Group" award category.

The Friends of World’s End State Park "brought tremendous improvements to the park’s facilities, trails, and educational programs,” according to the release.

All of the award winners will be honored at a banquet on Tues., May 16, at Little Buffalo State Park, during their first in-person banquet since 2019. In 2021, PPFF recognized volunteers and staff “who shone during the pandemic.”

“We always look forward to the return of the annual banquet,” said Marci Mowery, president of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.

Mowery said for 2023, PPFF is “thrilled to celebrate the award winners’ commitment to the stewardship of our public lands for today and future generations.”

Earth Month celebrations

Celebrating Earth Month, DCNR announced plans for citizens to have a chance to “give back” to their state parks.

Join the Friends of R. B. Winter State Park for their Second Annual Spring Route 192 Clean-Up, Saturday, Apr. 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. After the clean-up, the Friends will provide lunch to the volunteers.

All interested volunteers register for the clean-up at www.friendsofrbwinter.org/cleanup no later than Monday, Apr. 17.

Here are other ways to celebrate Earth month!

