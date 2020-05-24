With declining populations and a contracted range, northern goshawks have become rarer sights in Pennsylvania.

Those who are lucky enough to catch a glimpse of this magnificent forest raptor, or who know where they nest, are asked to report their observations as part of a collaborative project involving the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The northern goshawk (Accipiter gentilis) is a large raptor nesting in mature, mixed forests across northern Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Wildlife Action Plan identifies the goshawk as a Species of Greatest Conservation Need – wildlife with low or declining populations that are in need of conservation action – and highlights the need for information on the abundance and distribution of breeding goshawks across the state.

Since 2017, the Pennsylvania Goshawk Project (run by a subcommittee of the Ornithological Technical Committee of the Pennsylvania Biological Survey in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Game Commission) has collected reports of goshawk sightings in the state.

The Pennsylvania Goshawk Project continues to seek information related to sightings. Any goshawk observations should be sent to pgcgoshawk@pa.gov. Reports are confidential to protect the birds.

Your assistance with finding goshawk territories and nests helps with our research and conservation efforts to protect this species and its habitat.

For more information about the Pennsylvania Goshawk Project, visit www.pabiologicalsurvey.org/goshawk. You can find images and audio files to aid identification as well as forms, instructions, and contact information.