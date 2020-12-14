State College, Pa. – A quick-hitting storm system racing off of the East Coast Monday will help to set the stage initially, depositing cold air across much of the East for the early part of the week. As the storm intensifies somewhere along the mid-Atlantic or Northeast coast later Wednesday into Thursday, a swath of particularly heavy snow is likely to develop.

As the energy from a powerful storm system slamming the West Coast slides east next week, it will become responsible for the next major winter storm for the United States. This time, it looks poised to strike much of the East Coast, bringing a large swath of drenching rain, deep snow and perhaps even a thick glaze of ice for some.

The finer details are still in limbo, but forecasters are growing increasingly confident that a large and highly impactful winter storm will impact the East during the middle part of the upcoming week.

"As upper-level energy moves from the Rockies into the East Monday and Tuesday, an area of low pressure will begin to take shape across the southern Plains and Southeast," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

"This storm system will then turn northeastward and track somewhere near the East Coast, tapping into the cold air that will be available to create a winter wonderland for some."

Forecasters say confidence in the exact track of the storm system is still low, and that this will have a large impact on who exactly sees the worst conditions.