Sullivan County, Pa. — Typically we think of viewing the Northern Lights in Alaska or Iceland; somewhere really far, well, north.

But stargazers as far south as Pennsylvania had the rare chance to see the lights formally known as aurora borealis Monday evening. The reason is attributed to a strong geomagnetic storm, scientists say.

According to Space.com, "The sun's 11-year cycle of activity is picking up and we will see more sun spots, flares and coronal mass ejections." All of the activity, combined with a winter-dark night sky, perfect weather conditions, and eternal patience of photographers who wait for the perfect shot, have led to increased Northern Lights sightings and amazing images.

A local photographer captured striking images of the phenomenon from a location in northern Pa. Where, exactly, you ask? He's not quick to answer that question.

"I put significant effort into researching locations that are good and safe," photographer Sujay Singh said. He'd only say he was not in Cherry Springs State Park, where he might have had a better view, but it's a multiple-hour drive from his home.

Singh, a SUNY graduate in condensed matter physics now living and working in Mountaintop, Pa., posted his time lapse video to Facebook.

The video is 18 seconds, but the making of it was much more labor intensive.

"450 photos were taken over two hours," Singh said. "These photos were rendered at a rate of 25 frames/second to make 18s long timelapse video. The editing took about an hour."

To capture the images, Singh uses a Nikon D850 and Tamron 24-70 G2 - SP 24-70mm F2.8 Di VC USD G2.

If you visit Singh's Instagram page for a look at his photography, you won't be disappointed.

