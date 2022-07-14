If you're wondering how scenic the Susquehanna River, the trails along the greenway, and the river towns that dot the waterway are, look no further than the results of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership's 11th annual Photo Contest results.

Images for the contest flooded in, ranging from the smallest of water creatures to grand, sweeping landscapes in answer to the call for photos. Entries were presented to a select group of judges where they based their decisions on adherence to the category theme, composition, and quality.

In all, judges combed through 828 entries in categories of Landscapes, Susquehanna Adventures, Wildlife, and River Towns to select one top winner in each category, a grand prize winner, and many runner ups.

First place winners

For Susquehanna Adventures, a category that asked photographers to capture some way to adventure along the greenway, the winner was submitted by Melissa Gray of Selinsgrove, Pa.

"Fall weather doesn't stop this man from fishing and canoeing on the Susquehanna river near Selinsgrove."

Jim Catanzo of Airville, Pa. took first in Landscapes.

"A scramble out on the rock as water levels were down gave me a unique perspective of the bridge. The contrast of the uniform bridge against the craggy river rocks caught my interest."

In Wildlife, Enola Pa's Wes Peterson's capture of a Yellow-Crowned Night Heron catching a crayfish took first. This image also took first place overall in the contest.

"Yellow-Crowned Night Herons nest in the sycamore trees near the Susquehanna river and feed on the Crayfish in one of the rivers nearby tributaries. This shot was taken from the water with the camera floating just above the water on a homemade foam platform."

The winner of the River Towns category, Jennifer Thompson of Harrisburg, proves that summer is not the only season to enjoy the views, submitting a golden photo of the riverfront.

"Autumn scene walking from the parking area in front of the state Capitol building to Riverfront Park."

Additional winners

Each categeory also had a second- and third-place winner. Click here to see all of the photos that took home a prize.

In addition to receiving cash prizes, the contest winners will have their photos printed, framed, and displayed as part of a traveling gallery that will exhibit across the Susquehanna Greenway throughout the year.

“The photo contest provides a key touchpoint for people in locations all along the river,” explains SGP Director of Communications & Outreach, Alana Jajko,

“As the traveling gallery moves from place to place so, too, do the scenes of the Susquehanna, encouraging viewers to discover the beauty and resources of the Susquehanna River,” Jajko said.

You can still choose

People's Choice voting is now open. Voters have until Thursday, July 21 at 5 p.m. to select honorable mentions images that will be framed and included in the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership's traveling gallery.

Vote here for your favorites!

