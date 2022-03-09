"Show off your sheds!" says the Pennsylvania Game Commission. If you have collected your share of antler sheds this year, now's your chance to show them off.

Whether you found the perfect matching set or just a spike, consider sharing your shed hunting adventures by participating in the Game Commission's 2022 Shed Hunt Photo Contest.

It's simple to enter. Just email your photos to pgc-contest@pa.gov, with the subject line: "Shed Hunt Photo Contest," by Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Photos can include individuals, friends, dogs, or just a shed.

Participants could win a free trail camera or binoculars and an assortment of Game Commission merchandise! Click here for contest details. A few reminders:

IT IS LEGAL for individuals to find and retain deer and elk antlers on public land, so long as they were shed through natural causes.

IT IS NOT LEGAL to possess a shed antler to sell, barter or trade OR to offer to sell, barter or trade any shed antler.

IT IS NOT LEGAL to take antlers that are found still attached to a skull



You must have permission from private landowners before entering the property.



