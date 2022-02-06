Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding the public to focus on "habitat over handouts," especially during the winter. The Game Commission recognizes that people put out food for animals with good intentions, but it can cause harm to wild animals.

Risks of feeding wild animals can include increased risk of disease spread; aggressive behavior; loss of natural fear of humans; harm to habitats; and reliance on food offered by humans.

Instead of putting out food for wild animals, the Game Commission recommends improving the habitat: consider planting vegetation that provides food and cover. Mast-producing trees such as oaks, hickories, and beech provide large amounts of food for wild animals, and evergreens are ideal for hiding places. Native flowering plants produce useful seeds and nectar.

Anyone who would like to create, preserve, or enhance a wildlife habitat is welcome to contact their Pennsylvania Game Commission Regional Office for advice.

The Commission also reminds the public that it is illegal to feed bears and elk in Pennsylvania and in Disease Management Areas.



