On Aug. 12, PA Lyme won the first-ever Health & Human Services LymeX Education and Awareness Healthathon through their Dare 2B Tick Aware Program.

The winning creation, #TickCheckChallenge, is an interactive challenge created to help educate and protect kids from Lyme Disease and other debilitating tick-borne diseases.

Only one in 10 kids performs a tick check after spending time outside. PA Lyme wants that to change.

The Tick Check song & video, made especially for kids, walks kids step-by-step through a proper tick check and does it in a way that is fun and engaging. When kids come in from the outdoors, they sing this catchy song (trust us, it’s going to stick in your head!) and check their bodies for ticks.

The Healthathon challenged teams to “create educational materials to help raise awareness about how to recognize the signs and symptoms of Lyme disease, how to prevent tick bites, how to recognize a tick, what to do if you’ve been bitten or when to seek medical care.”

Winners were announced via the LymeX Healthathon Winning Solutions Webinar. You can see the winner's announcement and video (starting at 52:45) by clicking here!

HHS amplification of the Tick Check Song & Challenge across its networks will provide this valuable prevention tool broader, continuing educational impact.

PA Lyme encourages the public to share their message and take the #TickCheckChallenge!



