Harrisburg, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners will meet, live and in-person, July 23 and 24 at the agency’s Harrisburg headquarters.

This will be the first time in more than a year the board has met at a centrally located public meeting.

Like all other state boards, game commission meetings held during the COVID-19 pandemic were held virtually.

The meeting on Fri., July 23 begins at 1 p.m.

The purpose of this meeting is for the board to hear reports from staff. Public comment will not be accepted at this particular meeting.

Public comment – limited to five minutes – will be accepted at the Sat., July 24 meeting on a first-to-register, first-to-speak basis.

Registration begins when doors to the Harrisburg headquarters open at 7:45 a.m. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. PowerPoint presentations are not permitted during public comment periods.

Following the conclusion of public comment, the board will take up its regular agenda, then will discuss new business.

The agenda for the July meeting is available at the Game Commission’s website.

Under “About Us,” on the right side of the homepage, select “Events & Board Meetings,” then click the “prepared agenda” link.

The Game Commission’s headquarters is located at 2001 Elmerton Ave., just off the Progress Ave. exit off Interstate 81 in Harrisburg, Dauphin County.

Those unable to attend the meeting can watch much of it from home.

The meeting is scheduled to be live-streamed Friday and again on Saturday, following the conclusion of public comments. The live stream can be viewed on the agency’s YouTube channel.